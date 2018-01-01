Happy Customers
Simple integration & powerful API
// Integrate Notific.io with just one line of code
<script src="https://cdn.notific.io/<your_app_id>.js"></script>
// create new recipient
$recipient = $notific->createRecipient([
'id' => 1, // unique user id
'name' => "Cpt. John Mallorca", // optional
'email' => "john@klopalairways.com", // optional
]);
// send notification template "Welcome" to Recipient
$notific->template('welcome')->sendTo($recipient);
// Remove the default notification button
Notific.destroyButton();
// Do something when count of unread notifications changes
Notific.on('unread', function(count) {
console.log(count + ' unread notifications');
});
// Do something when notification panel closes
Notific.on('close', function() {
console.log('Notification panel closed');
});
// Do something when notification panel opens
Notific.on('open', function() {
console.log('Notification panel opened');
});
// Toggle notification panel by clicking your custom button element
customButton.addEventListener('click', function(e) {
console.log('Notification panel toggled');
Notific.toggle(e);
}, false);
