// Remove the default notification button Notific.destroyButton(); // Do something when count of unread notifications changes Notific.on('unread', function(count) { console.log(count + ' unread notifications'); }); // Do something when notification panel closes Notific.on('close', function() { console.log('Notification panel closed'); }); // Do something when notification panel opens Notific.on('open', function() { console.log('Notification panel opened'); }); // Toggle notification panel by clicking your custom button element customButton.addEventListener('click', function(e) { console.log('Notification panel toggled'); Notific.toggle(e); }, false);