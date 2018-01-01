Complete notification system for your web app in less than 60 seconds

Don't waste time building the same old notification backend, infrastructure and UI every time.

You can integrate full notification system into your web app in less than 60 seconds with just one line of code.

We handle the notification presentation (UI/UX) and delivery (in-app, email, push, etc) for you.

Notific integrates with Zapier so you can deliver your notifications into hundreds of different channels.

Yes, our product is so friggin' good that we use it ourselves!

							// Integrate Notific.io with just one line of code
							<script src="https://cdn.notific.io/<your_app_id>.js"></script>
					
				
					
// create new recipient
$recipient = $notific->createRecipient([
	'id'    => 1, // unique user id
	'name'  => "Cpt. John Mallorca", // optional
	'email' => "john@klopalairways.com", // optional
]);

// send notification template "Welcome" to Recipient
$notific->template('welcome')->sendTo($recipient);
Download the PHP SDK from GitHub 
			
				// Remove the default notification button
				Notific.destroyButton();

				// Do something when count of unread notifications changes
				Notific.on('unread', function(count) {
				    console.log(count + ' unread notifications');
				});

				// Do something when notification panel closes
				Notific.on('close', function() {
				    console.log('Notification panel closed');
				});

				// Do something when notification panel opens
				Notific.on('open', function() {
				    console.log('Notification panel opened');
				});

				// Toggle notification panel by clicking your custom button element
				customButton.addEventListener('click', function(e) {
				    console.log('Notification panel toggled');
				    Notific.toggle(e);
				}, false);
View API Docs

